Monday, November 18, 2024
Denzel Ward Uses 1-Word To Describe Browns’ Poor Defensive Performance

Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season continues to spiral downward, with Sunday’s collapse marking their seventh loss in eight games.

Their post-bye week hopes for a fresh start crumbled in spectacular fashion, as a competitive game turned into a fourth-quarter nightmare against the New Orleans Saints.

What began as a promising 14-14 deadlock devolved into a crushing 35-14 defeat, exposing glaring weaknesses across all phases of the game.

Cornerback Denzel Ward didn’t mince words when addressing the team’s defensive meltdown.

During a virtual press conference, as reported by The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak, Ward expressed his frustration:

“That’s unacceptable to give up 21 points in the fourth quarter. That’s not who we say we are as a defense and as a team. And that’s not the type of tape we wanna put out there. So, we gotta make corrections for that and get that fixed.”

Despite the team’s struggles, Ward’s individual performance stood out as a rare bright spot.

The cornerback put together an impressive stat line, notching four tackles, his first interception of the season (and 16th of his career), while adding a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups.

However, Ward’s efforts weren’t enough to mask the defense’s broader issues.

The Saints carved through Cleveland’s defense with eight explosive plays, including a devastating 71-yard touchdown strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Taysom Hill added to the Browns’ misery, breaking free for two backbreaking runs – a 33-yard touchdown on a direct snap and a crushing 75-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

The loss to a three-win Saints team has raised uncomfortable questions about player effort and team direction.

For a franchise that reached the playoffs last season and entered this year with Super Bowl aspirations, their current 2-8 record represents a stunning fall from grace.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers looming on Thursday and whispers of organizational changes growing louder, the Browns find themselves at a critical crossroads.

