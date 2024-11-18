Denzel Ward Uses 1-Word To Describe Browns’ Poor Defensive Performance

The Cleveland Browns’ season continues to spiral downward, with Sunday’s collapse marking their seventh loss in eight games.

Their post-bye week hopes for a fresh start crumbled in spectacular fashion, as a competitive game turned into a fourth-quarter nightmare against the New Orleans Saints.

What began as a promising 14-14 deadlock devolved into a crushing 35-14 defeat, exposing glaring weaknesses across all phases of the game.

Cornerback Denzel Ward didn’t mince words when addressing the team’s defensive meltdown.

During a virtual press conference, as reported by The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak, Ward expressed his frustration:

“That’s unacceptable to give up 21 points in the fourth quarter. That’s not who we say we are as a defense and as a team. And that’s not the type of tape we wanna put out there. So, we gotta make corrections for that and get that fixed.”

#Browns CB Denzel Ward on “unacceptable” defensive performance in fourth quarter vs. #Saints. pic.twitter.com/CzQnhRjlWE — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 18, 2024

Despite the team’s struggles, Ward’s individual performance stood out as a rare bright spot.

The cornerback put together an impressive stat line, notching four tackles, his first interception of the season (and 16th of his career), while adding a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups.

However, Ward’s efforts weren’t enough to mask the defense’s broader issues.

The Saints carved through Cleveland’s defense with eight explosive plays, including a devastating 71-yard touchdown strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Taysom Hill added to the Browns’ misery, breaking free for two backbreaking runs – a 33-yard touchdown on a direct snap and a crushing 75-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

The loss to a three-win Saints team has raised uncomfortable questions about player effort and team direction.

For a franchise that reached the playoffs last season and entered this year with Super Bowl aspirations, their current 2-8 record represents a stunning fall from grace.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers looming on Thursday and whispers of organizational changes growing louder, the Browns find themselves at a critical crossroads.

NEXT:

Fans Are Speculating About Kevin Stefanski's Future