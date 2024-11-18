Fans Are Speculating About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Things seem to be getting progressively worse for the Cleveland Browns this season, as they headed into Week 11’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints with the hopes of getting a win.

Unfortunately, it was more of the same from the Browns on Sunday, as Derek Carr and company were basically able to do whatever they wanted with the football en route to a 21-point blowout on their home field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In the aftermath of the team’s eighth loss of the 2024 NFL regular season, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media and seemed quite upset about getting blown out on the road against an opponent they should’ve been able to contend with.

Stefanski admitted that after losing by three touchdowns, it’s hard to “feel good” about “anything” going on with this team right now.

“When you lose like we did by 21, you don’t feel good about really anything,” Stefanski said. “Now, we have to get back to Cleveland. We got to lick our wounds. Get over it really, really quickly because you got a game Thursday night.”

His recent actions in this press conference have left many fans speculating about his future.

Listen to when he says “we’ve gotta get back *long pause* to Cleveland…”. That’s the moment he realized he ain’t long for this job. No one will go on a short week but Black Friday bout to come early this year #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/Dkexlj1ZG7 — CLEology (@_CLEology) November 17, 2024

Here are some fan reactions to Stefanski’s press conference:

Disheartening if he gets canned Just a total implosion of a season He won’t be long for a job if it happens — Chris Durma (@cdurm295) November 17, 2024

The owner is the problem. — YankeeBrown (@SPB1954ky) November 17, 2024

He’d be one of the fastest hired coaches and go on to be extremely successful — Matt Blosser (@Mbl0sssss) November 17, 2024

The truth is everyone involved went all in on Watson & crashed out. I cannot see a scenario where NOBODY takes accountability for what happened this season. Like it, don’t like it; it doesn’t matter. Changes are needed, & they are coming. — Fred Himes Jr. (@BigChiefBuckeye) November 18, 2024

It seems as though some of the fans are getting the sense that Stefanski could be on his way out in Cleveland after what is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in recent memory.

However, the consensus remains that Stefanski is one of the better coaches in the NFL today, and the two-time NFL Coach of the Year won’t be unemployed for long if the Browns brass decide to part ways with him.

