Derrick Henry Says He’s ‘Praying For Browns’ On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to help one of their most hated rivals on Sunday. To do so, they will have to get past another divisional rival.

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Green Bay Packers in a must-win road game on Saturday night. Now, a Browns win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday could keep their postseason hopes alive.

That’s why Derrick Henry and company will be watching closely on Sunday. More than that, the former Tennessee Titans star admitted that he will even pray for the Browns to win:

“I’m going to pray as soon as I get on the plane, when I get home in the morning, when I wake up,” running back Derrick Henry said after running for four touchdowns and 216 yards in Lambeau Field. “Hopefully, we get blessed for the opportunity to have to play for something Week 18,” Henry said.

The AFC North was probably the most competitive division in the AFC entering the season, at least on paper. Instead, it is up for grabs because of some bad football, and the Browns could’ve had a legitimate chance to take the division had they had somewhat of a competent offense.

Now, the divisional race will go down to the wire, and the Browns can still play a big role there. With a win on Sunday, whoever wins between the Steelers and Ravens in Week 18 will win the division. Whoever loses will go home.

The Browns don’t have many incentives to win any more games this season. If anything, any win would move them further away from the No. 1 pick.

That being said, Shedeur Sanders should be extremely motivated to make sure the Browns don’t draft his replacement. And if the team can do anything to hurt the Steelers, they will gladly do it.

