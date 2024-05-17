Deshaun Watson Admits His First Thoughts On 2024 Schedule

On Wednesday, the NFL finally revealed the league’s 2024 regular season schedule, including all of the primetime games for each team.

The Cleveland Browns received four primetime contests as well as a special Week 1 surprise premium slot.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson provided his initial thoughts on the full schedule for his podcast “QB Unplugged.”

Lockerverse shared on Twitter a video clip of the show where Deshaun Watson opened up about what he looked at immediately after the schedule was released.

“You see the primetime games for sure,” Watson told co-host Quincy Avery.

🗓️ What's the first thing NFL players look for when the schedule drops?! D4 and QA preview the #Browns 2024 matchups!





Watson admitted he first looked to see how many games the team earned from the league that were not during the traditional early Sunday time slots.

This year, the Browns are slated to play in primetime on Thursday in Week 12 and Week 16, playing a pair of AFC North foes in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, respectively.

Cleveland travels to Denver for a Week 13 tilt against the Broncos for the premier Monday matchup.

The Browns conclude their primetime games in Week 17 as the team hosts the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday Night Football contest.

Watson noted that he also looks to see what NFL teams earned the holiday games, looking specifically for the Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day matchups.

Avery reminded Watson that their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys features legendary quarterback Tom Brady making his broadcasting debut, a special opportunity for the Browns according to Watson.

“You got no choice but to put on a show,” Watson said.

