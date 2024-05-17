Browns Nation

Friday, May 17, 2024
PFF Names Browns Position Group As Strongest In NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Browns have added numerous linemen on both sides of the ball this offseason, a position that Cleveland GM Andrew Berry places a premium on finding quality players and depth each year.

Now, one unit is earning high praise from PFF.

On Friday, PFF shared to Twitter a post recognizing the strongest position groups in the NFL, and the Browns’ defensive linemen were named the best in the league for the upcoming 2024 season.

Cleveland earned this recognition due to its strong defensive end play.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett headlines the list, finishing last season with 14 sacks, 42 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.

The next three highest sack totals were also recorded by the defensive ends as Za’Darius Smith (5.5), Alex Wright (5), and Ogbo Okoronkwo (4.5) round out the top four players in sack totals last season.

All four players returned to Cleveland in 2024 to continue their defensive dominance.

The Browns also return defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson this season to headline the interior of the line.

Cleveland can count on re-signed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II – who hopes to play a full season this year without an injury – and free agent signee Quinton Jefferson to provide an experienced presence up front.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Cleveland added local product Michael Hall Jr. with their second-round selection while stocking up with former Cincinnati prodigy Jowon Briggs in the seventh round.

Last year, the Browns led the league with the fewest total yards allowed as well as the fewest passing yards allowed.

