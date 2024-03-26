Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Deshaun Watson Explains What Mike Vrabel Brings To The Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made sure to get one of the best guys in the league before he landed a job somewhere else.

With the Tennessee Titans shockingly deciding to fire Mike Vrabel as head coach and no other team pursuing him to hire him in the same position, they got him to be a personnel consultant.

With that in mind, Deshaun Watson raved about what the former player would bring to the table in Berea, per Cleveland.com on YouTube.

Watson and Vrabel go back to their days with the Houston Texans, as Vrabel was a linebackers coach there before taking over as defensive coordinator.

The Clemson product stated that Vrabel will give them a tough presence in the building, as he’s someone who’s going to hold every single person accountable regardless of their position, status, or salary.

He believes he’s going to give them some much-needed grit, not to mention the fact that he truly knows how to connect with the players, being a former player himself.

Watson thinks he’s going to form a great tandem with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who has already proven himself in this league and is the reigning Assistant Coach of the Year.

Vrabel is way overqualified to be just a consultant.

That speaks volumes of how stacked the Browns’ coaching staff is right now.

This team was resilient and tough last season, so he should be a perfect fit and instrumental in developing the winning culture they’re building right now.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Potential International Game This Fall
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation