Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Potential International Game This Fall

The Cleveland Browns are rumored to be one of the teams that could play in Brazil to start the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play on Friday during Week 1 in the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil.

However, HC Kevin Stefanski still doesn’t know whether his team will get the nod or not.

He said that there’s still a chance that the Green Bay Packers will take their place, per the team on YouTube.

Also, Stefanski believes neither team will have an edge in this game because they both have to travel.

Truth be told, if the Browns are going to play overseas, they might as well do it in the very first week.

It’s better to get that out of the way right away instead of altering the entire schedule later in the season.

Also, with them likely to kick off the season with back-to-back games on the road, it would be nice to know that one of those games won’t give the opposing team any sort of home-field advantage, especially a strong team like the Eagles.

The Browns have made some big moves in the offseason, and they hope to take another leap forward in 2024.

Deshaun Watson has already started throwing, and his recovery from a season-ending injury is marching along right on schedule.

Barring a setback, he’s fully expected to be back to full strength and ready to hit the field for the season opener.

Whether that’s in Brazil or in the US remains to be seen, but this team should be ready to compete anywhere.

