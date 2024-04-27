Browns Nation

Saturday, April 27, 2024
Deshaun Watson Gives Clearest Answer Yet About Shoulder Rehab

By
Leave a Comment
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After he underwent surgery in November to repair a displaced fracture in his right shoulder, all questions surrounding Deshaun Watson this offseason have been about the Browns starting quarterback’s rehab process.

On Friday, Watson gave the clearest answer yet as to how his rehab process had progressed as well as where his throwing capabilities are after the surgery.

On the “QB Unplugged” Podcast, Watson told co-host Quincy Avery his shoulder felt good enough to throw incredible passes six months after the repair.

“The shoulder feeling real good, man, like 40 yards on the line, too,” Watson said.

Watson admitted that this was the first time he had spoken candidly about how far he had progressed, telling Avery in a previous interview he had last week that he did not go into detail about how strong he felt or the amount of velocity he could put behind each pass.

Avery called Watson out for the first answer he gave reporters in the initial interview, telling him it left Avery confused as to where he actually stood after his months-long rehab process.

Watson agreed the answer was not forthcoming, noting that during last week’s interview he did not feel positive “energy” in the room.

Avery told him moving forward he should approach interviews the same way he does the podcast so that “everyone knows the same dude I know.”

Watson said he would take that advice because he is in a “good space,” felt self-assured, and enjoyed where he is with the Cleveland franchise.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation