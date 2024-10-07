Deshaun Watson Had 1 Surprising Stat After Commanders Contest

The “eye” test for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s performance against the Washington Commanders told a story of a signal caller who had a rough afternoon.

Stats alone could not properly quantify how poor the performance was.

ESPN’s QBR rating, however, told a more complete version of the story.

The X account FOX Sports: NFL revealed the tale as Watson finished with an 8.6 QBR against the Commanders, the second time this season “he has had a single-digit QBR,” according to the post.

Deshaun Watson had an 8.6 QBR in yesterday's loss to Washington. It's the 2nd time this season he has had a single-digit QBR. h/t @ChrisFedor pic.twitter.com/G8s4PmSel3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 7, 2024

That performance dropped Watson’s overall QBR down to 21.0 for the season, the lowest-ranked quarterback on the list with enough snaps to qualify for ranking.

Analyst Chris Fedor dove deeper into quantifying how poor the performance was viewed.

In an X post late Sunday, Fedor noted that Watson’s best game was still among the worst this season.

“Deshaun Watson finished with a QBR of 8.6 today – the second time this season he has had a single-digit QBR,” Fedor wrote, adding, “His best QBR thru 5 games this is [sic] season is 37.1. To put that in perspective, Watson’s best game is rated worse than now-benched Gardner Minshew’s overall QBR.”

Deshaun Watson finished with a QBR of 8.6 today — the second time this season he has had a single-digit QBR. His best QBR thru 5 games this is season is 37.1. To put that in perspective, Watson’s best game is rated worse than now-benched Gardner Minshew’s overall QBR. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 6, 2024

Cleveland has stuck with Watson throughout its first five games, and the quarterback has failed to live up to the expectations he, the coaching staff, and fans had for him entering the 2024 campaign.

Watson has completed just 60.2 percent of his passes this year for 852 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions.

The quarterback also has run for 131 yards on 25 carries, adding another score on the ground.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson's Role