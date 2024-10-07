Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson’s Role

The controversy swirling around the Cleveland Browns right now centers on which player is under center.

Cleveland analysts and national pundits have suggested that head coach Kevin Stefanski does not have the final say in whether quarterback Deshaun Watson remains the starting quarterback for the team after his abysmal start to the 2024 NFL regular season.

On Monday, Stefanski attempted to set the record straight.

In his press conference today, Stefanski revealed how he makes decisions, including what role the front office has in those (via Chris Easterling’s X account).

” I make decisions for our football team, but I consult with (GM) Andrew (Berry),” Stefanski said, adding, “Ultimately, it’s my decision.”

Analyst Zac Jackson shared more information from the press conference on X as Stefanski noted that he is often in discussions with the Browns’ front office and ownership group about those decisions.

“Obviously I talk to Andrew about everything we do,” Stefanski said, adding, “Talk to ownership about everything we do. That’s just how we operate.”

Rumors suggested that Stefanski was not in control about whether the team would bench Watson during the team’s 1-4 start to the season.

In those five games, Watson has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 852 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions.

On the ground, Watson has 131 rushing yards on 25 attempts and one score.

While other decisions have been scrutinized, few have been as heavily discussed as Stefanski’s continued insistence on Watson being the quarterback.

He immediately addressed that situation after the Washington contest, telling reporters that Watson would again start in Week 6 against the Eagles in his post-game press conference.

