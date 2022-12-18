Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, with his 99-yard rushing game on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, achieved another franchise milestone.

He is only the second player to rush for 6,000 yards within his first five seasons.

The other is Jim Brown.

Welcome to the 6K club, Nick Chubb. The @Browns RB joins Hall of Famer Jim Brown as the only Cleveland players to rush for at least 6,000 yards within their first five seasons.https://t.co/QeycVhVTDC pic.twitter.com/WBSiwr1rHs — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 18, 2022

Solid And Steady Chubb Keeps Performing

The Browns are blessed to have a player with the integrity, work ethic, and ability of Nick Chubb.

He is a no-frills, hard runner that very quietly earned this latest accomplishment in a great team win on Saturday.

That is exactly the way he likes it so he can fly under the radar.

He is still in the running to be the 2022 NFL rushing leader though the field is competitive

It's Josh Jacobs and then everyone else. #RaiderNation Rushing leaders in the #NFL. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uRzn3daQwI — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 13, 2022

After Week 14, he sat in the third position behind Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry.

Chubb Is So Good He Is Apparently Everywhere

Chubb is such a powerhouse that he was confused by Mark Sanchez as being a member of the Miami Dolphins in their Saturday night game against the Buffalo Bills.

To be fair, he confused Bradley Chubb with Nick so the last names were at least similar.

Fans noticed Sanchez’s error and so did Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson who tweeted a message about it.

Why is Mark Sanchez keeping saying Nick Chubb plays for the Dolphins? Come on Man!! — JW Johnson (@JDubsIII) December 18, 2022

“Why is Mark Sanchez keeping saying Nick Chubb plays for the Dolphins? Come on Man!!”

This is after NFL Network’s confusing graphic morphed Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb together showing Chubb’s picture with Myles Garrett’s name, number, and statistics.

If anyone would be unbothered by all of this confusion, it would be Nick Chubb.