Deshaun Watson Is Part Of A Shocking Tom Brady Stat Comparison

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson didn’t have the best inaugural season for the Cleveland Browns.

After starting just six games for the Browns, Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of just 79.1.

Despite a poor showing in 2022, Watson can hang his head high, knowing that he has one statistical category that he has historically shined in.

Tom Brady retired yesterday, which has caused many to reflect on his time in the league and share their favorite memories of Brady.

Although Brady played in significantly more seasons, Watson does have a better career passer rating than him.

Watson’s career passer rating is 102.3, which is significantly better than Brady’s, who ended his career with a passer rating of 97.2.

Will Watson be able to turn it around in 2023?

The hope, at least for Browns fans, is with a full offseason, training camp, and preseason, Watson will be able to find his footing with the Browns.

If the organization believes that Watson is their long-term answer at quarterback, they will need to continue to surround him with weapons.

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are great options, but the team could use another receiver to continue to grow its weapons base.

Who will the team target in free agency?

There should be lots of options in the offseason for the Browns, but it will be up to the organization to carry out a decision.

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a record of 7-10, the team looks to take a giant step forward in 2023.

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

