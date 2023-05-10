Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Hosting Teammates Next Week For Practice

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

We might not see a lot of prominent names in attendance at the Cleveland Browns’ voluntary offseason program next week, at least when it comes to the offense.

Most starters will pack their bags and head to Puerto Rico to work out with quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to a report by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Notably, this isn’t the first time the Clemson product has done something like this, as he took the whole team to Atlantis in the Bahamas last offseason.

Now, Watson and roughly 16 of his teammates will skip the final week of the voluntary offseason programs, but high-level officials and coaches within the organization might actually be happy about that.

Team bonding is a huge part of success, and developing rapport on and off the field could be crucial for an organization looking to take a huge leap forward in 2023.

In the meantime, the Browns will look to polish and develop the newcomers and rookies in the offseason program, so rookie WR Cedric Tillman won’t travel with Watson and his teammates.

All eyes will be on Watson this season and for very good reasons.

He signed a massive contract extension as soon as he was traded to Ohio, yet he could only make six appearances due to an 11-game suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.

So, it’s only natural to see that he’s looking to make up for all the missed time, especially considering he has some new weapons in TE Jordan Akins and WRs Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin.

