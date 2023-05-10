Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Primetime Game Schedule

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Primetime Game Schedule

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns’ regular-season schedule set to be released soon, everybody’s speculating about the potential primetime games next season.

However, Tony Grossi would urge the fans to pull the brakes on that.

Per Grossi, the Browns are a tier below the teams the league believes could be “surprisingly good” next season, citing the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC, and the Detroit Lions in the NFC.

Grossi claims the league usually determines the “teams to watch” in a season and they like to add some teams that might shock the world, and he believes the Browns are slightly below those three aforementioned franchises as of now.

Nonetheless, he did add that the networks often look to get at least one Browns game because of how big and passionate a fanbase they’ve always had, so there’s always hope.

Also, let’s not forget about the fact that the league could simply decide to flex some games out of their primetime slots, so there’s no reason to think they couldn’t swap them with a Browns game if the team performs as well as the fans hope they will.

Jim Schwartz is expected to revamp their struggling defense with all those new additions, and Deshaun Watson should be closer to the player he was with the Houston Texans after a full season under Kevin Stefanski’s tutelage.

Also, this team will make a strong push for a playoff berth, so you better believe they’ll have at least one primetime game, even if it’s not in the regular season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce That Dog Logo Voting Is Now Open

19 mins ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Tony Rizzo Has A New Name Suggestion For The Browns

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Browns Have Released A Wide Receiver

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Released A Defensive Tackle

1 day ago

Commentator Steve Smith Sr. on camera before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Steve Smith Reveals His Draft Grade For Browns

2 days ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Gives His Opinion On Browns Dog Logo Finalists

2 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Former Browns OL Recently Visited With Colts

2 days ago

Analyst Says He Wouldn't Care If Browns Changed Their Name

2 days ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Unveil Finalists For Dawg Pound Logo

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Bears Have Signed A Former Browns TE

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Will Work Out XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Andrew Berry Has Clear Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Browns Safety Shows Off Special New Tattoo

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Hints At More Upcoming Moves For Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A Former Colts Safety

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Will Reportedly Have To Make Roster Adjustments For Camp

6 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Clears The Air About Why Dawand Jones Fell In Draft

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

7 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

7 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Very Clear Point About Kevin Stefanski

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Are Building The Team Around 2 People

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Analyst Anticipates More Roster Moves This Offseason

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

1 week ago

Browns Announce That Dog Logo Voting Is Now Open

No more pages to load