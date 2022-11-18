Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is still a ways away from taking the field for the Cleveland Browns, as the earliest he is eligible to return is December 4.

However, he has been allowed to start practicing with his new teammates this week, and so far, the results look good.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”

 

Watson Could Represent A Sea Change For The Browns

Watson is approaching two full calendar years since he last played in an official regular season game in the NFL, and therefore some rustiness should be expected when he makes his Browns debut, as was the case during his limited action during the preseason.

However, he has the ability to greatly elevate a team that has mostly been trying to tread water this season.

Cleveland has lost five of its last six games, and interim starting QB Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been too bad overall.

The team has had to play very conservatively on offense, but that won’t be the case when Watson arrives, as he is a game-changing signal-caller who can convert the type of passes downfield that make the difference between winning and losing.

Interestingly, it has been the Browns’ defense that has been the big culprit, as they rank 28th in forced interceptions, 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed and next-to-last in points allowed.

At least with Watson, they can win even when allowing at least 30 points, something that has happened four times already this year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Dog says

    Is he going to play defensive back?? The only sea change would come from him playing on defense and actually making a difference. He would be a good size corner!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Has An Impressive Stat In 2022

1 hour ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/18/22)

3 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns huddles his team during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

14 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

18 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller Responds To His Wife's Reaction To Buffalo Snow

24 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jacoby Brissett Comments On Playing In Buffalo Snow

1 day ago

NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson's New Home

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/17/22)

1 day ago

Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills

NFL Fans React To Bills, Browns Projected Sunday Forecast

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

3 Players On Browns Offense Who Have Disappointed

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How Much Blame Should Be On Andrew Berry This Season?

3 days ago

A detail of a Uvalde Strong decal on a Houston Texans helmet prior to the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

3 Things To Know About New Browns DL Ben Stille

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/15/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

3 Things Going Wrong For The Browns This Season

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Now Eligible To Practice This Week

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns offense huddles up during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Is It Already Time To Think About The Browns' 2023 Season?

4 days ago

Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins rushes whilst being tackled by John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

3 Browns Players Who Probably Won't Be With The Team In 2023

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/14/22)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

Studs & Duds From Browns Loss To Dolphins

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns Loss To The Dolphins

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Dolphins

5 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Are Browns Fans Taking Jacoby Brissett For Granted?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/18/22)

No more pages to load