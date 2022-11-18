Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is still a ways away from taking the field for the Cleveland Browns, as the earliest he is eligible to return is December 4.

However, he has been allowed to start practicing with his new teammates this week, and so far, the results look good.

The #Browns QB Deshaun Watson throwing footballs video you’ve all been craving pic.twitter.com/KB6t6BB8jL — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 16, 2022

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”

Watson Could Represent A Sea Change For The Browns

Watson is approaching two full calendar years since he last played in an official regular season game in the NFL, and therefore some rustiness should be expected when he makes his Browns debut, as was the case during his limited action during the preseason.

However, he has the ability to greatly elevate a team that has mostly been trying to tread water this season.

Cleveland has lost five of its last six games, and interim starting QB Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been too bad overall.

The team has had to play very conservatively on offense, but that won’t be the case when Watson arrives, as he is a game-changing signal-caller who can convert the type of passes downfield that make the difference between winning and losing.

Interestingly, it has been the Browns’ defense that has been the big culprit, as they rank 28th in forced interceptions, 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed and next-to-last in points allowed.

At least with Watson, they can win even when allowing at least 30 points, something that has happened four times already this year.