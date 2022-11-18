Browns Nation News And Notes (11/18/22)

It is Friday, November 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are prepared to board a bus to Detroit for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

This is just the latest unpredictable event that the Browns have been involved in 2022.

Here is the TGIF version of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Njoku Back At Practice

With all of the focus on the Buffalo weather and the ultimate change in location for the game, an important piece of good news flew under the radar.

Tight end David Njoku was back in practice on Thursday.

A low-key winner from the #Bills / #Browns location change is TE David Njoku He could make his return in Week 11 from a 3-week injury absence Playing in a dome is far better than a snowstorm after recovering from a high-ankle sprain — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) November 17, 2022

With his recovery from an ankle injury ongoing, he has a much better chance of playing in the dome at Ford Field than in 3+ feet of snow in Buffalo.

#Dawgpound I NEED TO SEE YALL ACTIVE IN DETROIT!!! Let’s Go!!! — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) November 17, 2022

Njoku himself took to Twitter to rally fans to make the short road trip from Cleveland to Detriot for the game.

That leads many to speculate that he could play on Sunday which would be great news.

2. Thursday Injury Report

For the first time all season, the Browns are outnumbered on the injury report.

It is unclear what illness is circulating among the Bills, but it has definitely thinned the ranks for practice this week.

6 of the 13 Bills players listed on the report have an illness.

There are no major surprises on the Browns’ injury report.

3. Carly Teller Shares Some History

Everyone associates Wyatt Teller with the Cleveland Browns so much so that it is often forgotten that he spent his rookie year (2018) with the Buffalo Bills.

Wyatt’s worlds will be colliding this weekend because as his wife Carly reports on Twitter, the last time Wyatt played for the Bills was in a 2019 preseason game against Detroit at Ford Field.

Fun fact! The last time Wyatt played for the Buffalo Bills was during a preseason game in 2019 at Ford Field. — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) November 17, 2022

