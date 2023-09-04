Deshaun Watson Keeps Connecting With Talented WR In Practice

Practices are running a little differently in Berea this week.

Most of the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason was spent tuning up skills, connections, and theories.

But now the players know Kevin Stefanski’s reworked 2023 plan, and they are working to make it a reality.

One thing that hasn’t changed is Deshaun Watson’s penchant for hitting Elijah Moore all over the field.

The Watson-Moore connection appears strong and is likely to be a major piece of the Browns’ attack, as seen in the tweet above from Fred Greetham.

Andrew Berry obtained Moore from the New York Jets after the receiver wore out his welcome in New York.

But nobody doubts his ability, and Moore seems determined to prove the Jets made a mistake.

It looks like Watson and Stefanski believe that too, and will take full advantage of Moore.

It’s one thing to line Moore up all over the field in a do-it-all role as the Browns appear set to do.

It’s another thing to feed him the ball more than a third or fourth wide receiver should expect.

Amari Cooper is the Browns’ best receiver and their WR1 until Moore dethrones him.

And Donovan Peoples-Jones, in a contract year, isn’t ready to yield any of his status to Moore, either.

#Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche on WR Elijah Moore pic.twitter.com/IbSl2BxznB — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 31, 2023

Both of the Browns’ returning starters established their own connections with Watson.

Nick Chubb and David Njoku expect their share of passes, and you can’t ignore rookie Cedric Tillman, either.

With gameplan sessions no longer open to the press, perhaps the excessive Watson-Moore use is a decoy.

But few will be surprised if Moore draws plenty of Watson’s attention come game time.