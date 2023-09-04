Juan Thornhill Teases Browns Fans Ahead Of New Season

The Cleveland Browns made some big additions in the offseason.

One of those was Juan Thornhill, and the former Kansas City Chiefs star cannot wait to take the field with his new team.

That’s why he took to Twitter to tease the fans ahead of the upcoming campaign, reminding everybody that we’re just one week away from kickoff.

The Browns know this could be a make-or-break season for the organization.

They haven’t been to the playoffs in two seasons, and it would be hard to make a case for HC Kevin Stenfanski to keep his job if they fail to reach the postseason again this time around, all things considered.

Their offense will have Deshaun Watson under center right out of the gate, and their defense should be one of the most dominant in the league with all the new faces and Jim Schwartz’s addition.

The Browns will start the season with a divisional rivalry matchup versus a legit Super Bowl contender in the Cincinnati Bengals, but they’ve beaten Joe Burrow four out of the five times he’s faced them.

Any setback in the first month of the campaign could be a disaster, granted that they’ll have three divisional matchups in four seasons before heading into the bye week.

At least, it’s nice to know that the players are as excited about the new season as the fans are, and it seems like they just cannot wait to take the field again and prove to the doubters that they also have what it takes to be a contender.