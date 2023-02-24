Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Makes A Strong Statement About Kevin Stefanski

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a few team members under a ton of pressure in 2023.

First is head coach Kevin Stefasnki, whose team has failed to reach the postseason in each of the last two years.

Second is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who needs to show he will be well worth the lofty contract he received.

Cleveland took a massive gamble by trading for and signing Watson, especially to a fully guaranteed contract.

But, they believe in him as a quarterback and he must show why in 2023.

For any offense to be good,  the play caller and quarterback must be on the same page.

Take a look at Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, it seems like are always communicating.

That is the same way Stefanski and Watson must be in 2023.

Watson came out and supported his head coach and his play-calling ability.

It is time for Stefanski to show that “premier” play-calling ability in 2023.

He will get a full offseason working with Watson and he should have a good idea of what his strengths and weaknesses are.

There is no reason to believe that the Browns can not be a great offense next year.

They still have a very good offensive line and running back, along with solid pass catchers.

All the pressure ultimately falls on the doorstep of Watson as he looks to get back to pro-bowl form.

Another down year in Cleveland would not only be bad for Watson but it might cost Stefanski his job.

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

