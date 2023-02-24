Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have Announced A New DL Coach

The Browns Have Announced A New DL Coach

By

cleveland browns team records
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to see improvements all over their roster in 2023.

Other than adding new players into the fold, the Browns need to develop some players from within.

The best way to do that is by having good coaching.

Some of the best coaches around the league can get a player, and play to his strengths.

That is what the Browns must do in 2023.

They have made a few coaching staff changes heading into next season.

One of the most important was a change to their defensive line coach.

The Browns have decided to make their run-game coordinator Ben Bloom their new defensive line coach.

Bloom has experience coaching the defensive side when he was the linebackers coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns hope he can turn into a quality defensive line coach as well.

Cleveland struggled on the defensive front last year.

Other than Myles Garrett, they lack any true impact players.

The Browns gave up 135.0 rushing yards per game.

That is not going to cut it in 2023.

Ideally, the Browns will look to bolster their defensive front in the draft and free agency.

There seems to be some solid defensive line prospects that could be available for them in the second round.

Some names to keep an eye on are Mazi Smith from Michigan and Siaki Ika from Baylor.

Getting a young player that Bloom can coach up is the best way to build a winning team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

browns locker room with helmets

The Browns Have Hired A New Special Teams Coordinator

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Completed An Interview With Jets Assistant Coach

2 days ago

Mike Priefer

Why The Browns Had To Move On From Mike Priefer

2 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Expected To Interview A Frontrunner For ST Coach Today

2 days ago

Drew Petzing Is Reportedly Looking To Bring More Browns Coaches With Him

3 days ago

Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Have Requested Permission To Interview A Giants Assistant

3 days ago

browns helmets

The Browns Are Adding Another Assistant Coach To Their Staff

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Requested To Interview A Colts Coach For ST Opening

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Release Statement About Recently Fired Coach

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Announced A Coaching Change

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Graphic Shows How Myles Garrett Has Dominated The Past 2 Seasons

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

2 Free Agent Linebackers The Browns Should Target

5 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Underrated Free Agent Targets The Browns Should Pursue

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Will Baker Mayfield Affect Browns' Jedrick Wills Decision?

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

1 week ago

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting Prepared For The Hall Of Fame

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Pass Rushing Grade From 2022

1 week ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Browns QB's Given Low Rankings In Final 2022 Performances

1 week ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

1 week ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Had A Legend Congratulate Him On The Hall Of Fame

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Receiving 1 Favorable Projection

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

1 week ago

The Browns Have Hired A New Special Teams Coordinator

No more pages to load