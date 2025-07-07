Browns Nation

Sunday, July 6, 2025
Deshaun Watson Makes Big Personal Announcement

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson has made headlines recently, though all of them have been good this time around, as he reportedly has been helping the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterbacks.

He was acquired in a blockbuster trade and given a fully guaranteed contract to try to bring the franchise a Super Bowl title, but it’s looking like that will not be the case, as he has an Achilles injury that puts his 2025 season and future in significant doubt.

While a championship ring may not be in the cards for Watson, there is another ring in his future, according to a recent social media post.

“I finally made it to this moment. … Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day. And, I look to the sky and I say, ‘Thank you, Lord.’ MoreGLORY!” Watson posted on Instagram.

With the Browns amid an unprecedented four-man quarterback competition, Watson’s name hasn’t come up much at all, as he is so far out of the picture it’s looking like he may not play for the franchise again.

Watson may not have turned out to be the QB the Browns needed, but it’s good to see that things are going well for him off the field after significant controversies over the past few years.

Justin Hussong
