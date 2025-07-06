Stat Shows How Impressive Myles Garrett Has Been Since 2021

The Cleveland Browns have built their defensive identity around one undeniable truth: when games matter most, Myles Garrett delivers.

His ability to elevate his play in crucial moments has separated him from other elite pass rushers across the league.

The numbers tell a remarkable story about his late-game dominance.

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted just how exceptional Garrett becomes when the pressure mounts.

“The NFL’s highest-graded player in the 4Q/OT since 2021: Myles Garrett – 93.2,” PFF noted.

The NFL's highest-graded player in the 4Q/OT since 2021: 💥 Myles Garrett – 93.2 pic.twitter.com/xYuHlAUbeU — PFF (@PFF) July 3, 2025

That grade represents more than statistical excellence. It captures Garrett’s knack for game-changing plays when the team needs them most.

Strip sacks to seal victories, relentless pressure on third downs, and the kind of disruptive force that shifts momentum have become his trademark in high-stakes situations.

The broader picture reinforces his elite status.

Garrett has recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons, including 14 in 2024.

He led the NFL with 22 tackles for loss.

For three straight years, he has topped the league in both pressure rate and pass-rush win percentage.

After briefly requesting a trade, Garrett signed a record-setting $160 million extension through 2030, providing the foundation for sustained success.

The deal reignited fan enthusiasm and solidified the Browns’ defensive anchor.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes Garrett hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.

With Mason Graham joining him on the defensive line, plus Denzel Ward anchoring the secondary, the Browns are positioning themselves for a top-three defense.

The combination of talent and Garrett’s leadership creates realistic expectations for dominance in sacks and red-zone stops.

For Browns fans, Garrett represents more than individual brilliance.

He embodies the defensive foundation that could define the franchise’s success.

NEXT:

Analyst Delivers Strong Take On Browns' QB Future