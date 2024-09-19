Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On 1 Former College Teammate

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played football at Clemson during the program’s run to its first national championship thanks to the Tigers’ superb ability to recruit elite talent.

From 2013 until 2021, Clemson produced at least one first-round draft pick in eight out of those nine years, and the Tigers had 50 of their players drafted during that period.

Watson – who played at Clemson from 2014 to 2017 – teamed up in college with several players who found their way to the NFL ranks like him.

According to the quarterback, one of those players has gotten a lot better since his playing days for the Tigers.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Watson’s thoughts on New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, noting that the player has become much “more athletic than when they were together at Clemson.”

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson: Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II has gotten more athletic than when they were together at Clemson — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 18, 2024

Watson will see that first-hand this week as the Giants visit Cleveland for a Week 3 matchup.

Lawrence was New York’s first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft and is entering his sixth season with the team.

In each of the last two years, Lawrence has earned a Pro Bowl nod, and the 6-foot-4 defender looks primed for a big season again this year.

Lawrence has played in 82 games with the Giants, starting 75 of those contests for New York.

In his career, Lawrence has amassed 22 sacks, with all but nine of those coming since 2022.

The defensive tackle has also recorded 273 tackles, 80 quarterback hits, 11 pass deflections, and four forced fumbles during his time as a professional athlete.

