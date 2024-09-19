Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward has played in both contests for the Browns, but the Pro Bowl defender has been limited due to injuries already sustained this season.

Last week, Ward participated in only 11 of the team’s defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a significant decrease in workload versus the prior week against the Dallas Cowboys.

After the game, Ward revealed he was limited by a rep count entering the game, and neither he nor the team explained if that minuscule number was his targeted count.

Ward is hoping that his rep count is a thing of the past as the cornerback suggested to analyst Daryl Ruiter that he will see an increase in activity this week against the New York Giants (via X).

“I’m feeling great, man,” Ward said, adding, “Feeling good. Ready to get to the game and ready to roll…I feel good ready to go.”

Denzel Ward on shoulder injury that limited him to 11 snaps v Jax: "I'm feeling great, man. Feeling good. Ready to get to the game and ready to roll…I feel good ready to go." #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 18, 2024

Fans were caught off-guard by the news that Ward would be limited against Jacksonville.

Before the game, Ward was listed on the team’s injury report with a shoulder issue, but the cornerback was a full participant in practice each day.

Analyst Justin Cooper shared more information about Ward’s injury on X, noting that the cornerback first realized he was hurt during the Cowboys’ contest in Week 1.

#Browns Denzel Ward told media that he hurt his shoulder in week one. Said he will be good to go Sunday. — Coop (@JJCoop25) September 18, 2024

Ward is a three-time Pro Bowl athlete that the Browns took in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While Ward is one of the best corners in the game, Cleveland has the luxury of depth at that position with players like Martin “M.J.” Emerson and Greg Newsome II roaming the defensive backfield.

