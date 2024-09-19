Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward has played in both contests for the Browns, but the Pro Bowl defender has been limited due to injuries already sustained this season.

Last week, Ward participated in only 11 of the team’s defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a significant decrease in workload versus the prior week against the Dallas Cowboys.

After the game, Ward revealed he was limited by a rep count entering the game, and neither he nor the team explained if that minuscule number was his targeted count.

Ward is hoping that his rep count is a thing of the past as the cornerback suggested to analyst Daryl Ruiter that he will see an increase in activity this week against the New York Giants (via X).

“I’m feeling great, man,” Ward said, adding, “Feeling good. Ready to get to the game and ready to roll…I feel good ready to go.”

Fans were caught off-guard by the news that Ward would be limited against Jacksonville.

Before the game, Ward was listed on the team’s injury report with a shoulder issue, but the cornerback was a full participant in practice each day.

Analyst Justin Cooper shared more information about Ward’s injury on X, noting that the cornerback first realized he was hurt during the Cowboys’ contest in Week 1.

Ward is a three-time Pro Bowl athlete that the Browns took in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While Ward is one of the best corners in the game, Cleveland has the luxury of depth at that position with players like Martin “M.J.” Emerson and Greg Newsome II roaming the defensive backfield.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On 1 Former College Teammate

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku's Status For Giants Game

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gave Honest Assessment Of His Performance

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement About His Stats

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Explains Why Giants Game Is A 'Must-Win' Situation

4 hours ago

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars

13 hours ago

footballs

Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 3

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is 'Misleading'

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

19 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

20 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the second quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Questions Why Some Fans Are Rooting Against The Browns

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares His Thoughts About Amari Cooper's Performance

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Jerome Ford Set Speed Mark In Week 2

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Signed By Chiefs

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals 1 Player 'Rose To The Occasion' In Week 2

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Believes Browns Rallied Around Deshaun Watson After Week 1 Debacle

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics

2 days ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Game Plan Sunday

2 days ago

Browns Nation