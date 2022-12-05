Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Reveals How He Felt During Sunday’s Game

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday with a new starting quarterback for the first time in 12 weeks.

Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension and took the field for the first time in two seasons.

It just turned out that Watson had to face his former team, the Houston Texans, in his first game as a Brown.

Anyone that thought Watson would come out and look great was kidding themselves.

Having such a long layoff at a position like quarterback is bound to make a player struggle when he returns.

That is precisely what happened to Watson on Sunday.

The Browns won the game over the worst football team by scoring 27-14.

But, that was all because of the play of their defense and special teams, not Watson.

The 27-year-old quarterback had an abysmal day, completing 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and one interception.

Watson looked as bad as his stat line for most of the game.

“I felt every single one of those 700 days.” Watson said after Sunday’s game.

 

Rest Of Season Outlook

You would have to think the Watson and the Browns offense would look better each week.

The more proactive reps Watson gets with the first team should help them flow much better as an offense.

But, with a record of 5-7, the Browns are trying to stay alive in the playoff picture.

Their best bet will be a wild-card berth, in which the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots are all teams they are chasing.

All the Browns can hope for the rest of this year is that Watson can find a grove with the offense.

