Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

The special teams’ touchdown was a huge part of the excitement for the Cleveland Browns Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans.

Donovan Peoples-Jones ran a 76 punt return into the end zone and a particular person took notice

Jakeem Grant is currently recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered during the Browns’ training camp in August.

He was intended to be the electric piece of the Browns’ special teams puzzle that would deliver these types of touchdown runs for the Browns in 2022.

It was a huge disappointment when he suffered the injury, but he is clearly still following the team’s accomplishments from afar.

What Grant Said

It was a short but sweet message that appeared in all caps; it said “HOUSE!!!!” with a triumphant emoji behind it.

The message also showed the video footage of the touchdown from the NFL Twitter account.

A High Note In A Mixed Special Teams Season

Without Grant, the Browns have muddled through punt and kick returns with Peoples-Jones and Jerome Ford.

Peoples-Jones’ punt return touchdown is only the second one of the 2022 NFL season and the first for the Browns since September 20, 2015, when Travis Benjamin, wearing the same number 11 as DPJ, ran a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown.

.@dpeoplesjones with the first #Browns punt return TD since Travis Benjamin in 2015 and is only the 2nd in the NFL this season!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tw901Td7zs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2022

Last week's punt return TD is proof that Travis Benjamin's explosiveness is back. READ → http://t.co/rUISu159uC pic.twitter.com/kUw7Yu0a4t — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 1, 2015

The other positive note from today’s game on the special teams front is that Cade York converted all of his kick opportunities.

That included three extra points and two field goals which were both from 40 or more yards.

DPJ’s special teams success was part of a winning day of Cleveland Browns football which made it an even sweeter accomplishment!