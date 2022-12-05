Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

By

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The special teams’ touchdown was a huge part of the excitement for the Cleveland Browns Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans.

Donovan Peoples-Jones ran a 76 punt return into the end zone and a particular person took notice

Jakeem Grant is currently recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered during the Browns’ training camp in August.

He was intended to be the electric piece of the Browns’ special teams puzzle that would deliver these types of touchdown runs for the Browns in 2022.

It was a huge disappointment when he suffered the injury, but he is clearly still following the team’s accomplishments from afar.

 

What Grant Said

It was a short but sweet message that appeared in all caps; it said  “HOUSE!!!!” with a triumphant emoji behind it.

The message also showed the video footage of the touchdown from the NFL Twitter account.

 

A High Note In A Mixed Special Teams Season

Without Grant, the Browns have muddled through punt and kick returns with Peoples-Jones and Jerome Ford.

Peoples-Jones’ punt return touchdown is only the second one of the 2022 NFL season and the first for the Browns since September 20, 2015, when Travis Benjamin, wearing the same number 11 as DPJ, ran a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The other positive note from today’s game on the special teams front is that Cade York converted all of his kick opportunities.

That included three extra points and two field goals which were both from 40 or more yards.

DPJ’s special teams success was part of a winning day of Cleveland Browns football which made it an even sweeter accomplishment!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

2 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

2 hours ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

3 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

9 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

10 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

10 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

20 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Players That Should Thrive With Deshaun Watson At QB

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Kareem Hunt Playing In His Final 6 Games For Browns?

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's First Game

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Texans

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will The Browns' Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?

3 days ago

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter

3 days ago

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

No more pages to load