Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

It should come as no surprise that the Cleveland Browns are sending three players to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The 2023 Pro Bowlers are:

1. Nick Chubb

In his fifth NFL season, this will be the fourth consecutive Pro Bowl for Nick Chubb who is part of a speedy backfield for the AFC including Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Patrick Ricard.

Pro Bowl RBs/FBs… NFC: Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Miles Sanders, Kyle Juszczyk AFC: Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Pat Ricard — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 22, 2022

2. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett will also participate in his fourth Pro Bowl; he previously participated in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

He joins Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, Quinnen Williams, Chris Jones, and Jeffery Simmons as the AFC representatives.

Pro Bowl defensive line: Myles Garrett

Maxx Crosby

Trey Hendrickson

Quinnen Williams

Chris Jones

Jeffery Simmons Nick Bosa

Demarcus Lawrence

Brian Burns

Aaron Donald

Jonathan Allen

Dexter Lawrence — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022

3. Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is a five-time Pro Bowler appearing at the event every year since 2018.

He joins Joe Thuney and Quenton Nelson as the AFC guards.

🚨Pro Bowl guards: AFC •Joe Thuney

•Quenton Nelson

•Joel Bitonio NFC •Landon Dickerson

•Chris Lindstrom

•Zack Martin — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 22, 2022

Browns Also Have 5 Alternates

Amari Cooper, Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller, and David Njoku are the alternates.

Amari Cooper, Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller and David Njoku were also selected as alternates for the Pro Bowl. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 22, 2022

Surprisingly, this would be the first trip to the Pro Bowl for Jack Conklin and David Njoku if called upon to participate.

Cooper, Teller, and Ward have played in previous Pro Bowls: Ward and Teller were named to the Pro Bowl as recently as last season.

New Pro Bowl Format For 2023

The traditional “tackle” football game has been scrapped for 2023.

In its place, there will be a series of skills challenges and a flag football game.

Peyton Manning will be the AFC’s head coach while Eli Manning will lead the NFC.

The Pro Bowl games will be held in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

Congratulations to all eight Browns players!