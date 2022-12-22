Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

By

Browns helmet
Cleveland Browns

 

It should come as no surprise that the Cleveland Browns are sending three players to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The 2023 Pro Bowlers are:

 

1. Nick Chubb

In his fifth NFL season, this will be the fourth consecutive Pro Bowl for Nick Chubb who is part of a speedy backfield for the AFC including Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Patrick Ricard.

 

2. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett will also participate in his fourth Pro Bowl; he previously participated in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

He joins Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, Quinnen Williams, Chris Jones, and Jeffery Simmons as the AFC representatives.

3. Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is a five-time Pro Bowler appearing at the event every year since 2018.

He joins Joe Thuney and Quenton Nelson as the AFC guards.

 

Browns Also Have 5 Alternates

Amari Cooper, Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller, and David Njoku are the alternates.

Surprisingly, this would be the first trip to the Pro Bowl for Jack Conklin and David Njoku if called upon to participate.

Cooper, Teller, and Ward have played in previous Pro Bowls: Ward and Teller were named to the Pro Bowl as recently as last season.

 

New Pro Bowl Format For 2023

The traditional “tackle” football game has been scrapped for 2023.

In its place, there will be a series of skills challenges and a flag football game.

Peyton Manning will be the AFC’s head coach while Eli Manning will lead the NFC.

The Pro Bowl games will be held in Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

Congratulations to all eight Browns players!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

57 mins ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Priefer Has Harsh Response To Cade York's Missed Field Goal

15 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

23 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Has Found A New Team

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

2 days ago

browns helmet

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

3 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Bojorquez's Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski's Postgame Victory Speech

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

No more pages to load