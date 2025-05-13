Deshaun Watson Sends 3-Word Message Amid Rehab

The Cleveland Browns have four healthy quarterbacks on their roster right now, but they have five on their payroll.

Deshaun Watson is out nursing a major injury, and he will most likely not be able to play at all next season.

Even if he were healthy, it seems like the team is ready to move on from him.

That’s why the controversial signal-caller has shared a series of motivational clips on social media.

Watson was back at it again on Monday night, sharing yet another clip of his recovery with a simple message:

“Respect your journey,” read the caption.

Weeks ago, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the team had made a mistake by trading for him.

Unfortunately, it will be a while before they can effectively move on from that costly mistake.

Watson still has a couple of years left on his contract, and while the Browns could essentially cut the cord and release him, they would still have to deal with a massive cap hit.

All in all, it seems like the Browns will just have to deal with the fact that they backed themselves into a corner, and they will have to pay every last penny of his $230 million contract.

Watson will have a tough time getting another big-money deal after this and everything that has transpired.

