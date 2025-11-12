Deshaun Watson Sends Cryptic Message On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns have been in a difficult quarterback situation for nearly three decades now. They hoped that Deshaun Watson would put those woes behind them, but he has only made it worse.

The former Houston Texans star hasn’t played well for the team in the few moments he’s been healthy or eligible to play. On top of that, reports suggest that he’s rubbed plenty of people the wrong way in the organization.

Then again, and in spite of Jimmy Haslam’s comments about him, Watson is still eager to get back on the field. He’s worked tirelessly in his rehab, and he shared yet another cryptic message about his journey on social media:

“Had to walk a lot of miles to get here,” Watson posted on Instagram.

“Had to walk a lot of miles to get here,” – Browns QB Deshaun Watson gives an update on his rehab. Do you think Watson will play for the Browns this season? pic.twitter.com/zvam1rtePY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 12, 2025

Watson has taken that approach to his recovery, and while there’s no reason he should take another snap for the Browns ever again, that’s not entirely out of the question. Technically, they could still play him once he’s back to full strength.

The Browns have been looking for a quarterback for years now. They jeopardized their entire future in a gamble for Watson.

The Clemson product still has one year left in his fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

He may still have a future in the league when the price tag drops. For now, however, there’s no telling whether the Browns are willing to give him yet another chance.

