Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Former Browns QB Is Named Starter For NFC Team

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Jameis Winston era was short-lived for the Cleveland Browns. Even so, there was a time when some people actually called for him to be the starting quarterback going forward. That should speak volumes about the state of the team’s quarterback situation.

Just one year later, the former No. 1 pick will get another opportunity to make a case for himself. According to Browns insider Zac Jackson, he’s going to be the starter for the New York Giants with Jaxson Dart being ruled out with a concussion.

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, who’ll replace the recently fired Brian Daboll until the end of the season at the very least, moved Winston past Russell Wilson in the depth chart. Dart sustained a concussion in the loss to the Chicago Bears, and they might want to err on the side of caution and rule him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The fact that Russell Wilson couldn’t even beat Jameis Winston for the QB2 spot might mean his days in the league are over, especially given that he was the starter at the beginning of the season and also played last week. As for Winston, he’s erratic, but he’s still one of the best backups in the game.

There will be turnovers and wild throws; he’s not going to change at this point in his career. But as low as the lows will be, the high can also be very high, as his arm talent and physical tools are just incredible.

