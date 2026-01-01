Myles Garrett Is Suddenly Dealing With An Injury

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals with very little left to play for in the standings. But that does not mean Sunday is meaningless. For Myles Garrett, this game means a historic opportunity. Garrett enters the final week of the regular season with 22 sacks. He is just one sack away from breaking the NFL single-season sack record.

Now, that moment comes with uncertainty.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Garrett was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a hip injury.

Oyefusi noted that Garrett left the indoor practice field toward the end of the viewing period, which immediately raised concern given what is at stake.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett was limited in today’s practice because of a hip injury. He left the indoor practice field towards the end of the viewing period. DT Mike Hall was added to the injury report and limited because of a knee injury,” Oyefusi wrote.

Garrett has already put together one of the most dominant defensive seasons in league history. He has carried the Browns’ defense, wrecked game plans, and positioned himself as a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. He has nothing left to prove.

On the other hand, competitors like Garrett do not think that way.

Legacy matters. And opportunities to make history do not come around often. If Garrett is able to play, it is hard to imagine him wanting to sit out with the record within reach, even in a season finale that means little in the standings.

The Browns will likely monitor Garrett closely over the next couple of days. His practice status will be telling. Limited participation this late in the week is not something to ignore, especially for a player who normally practices through minor issues.

