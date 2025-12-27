Deshaun Watson Sends Warning Message Ahead Of 2026

The 3-12 Cleveland Browns have lost four in a row heading into a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but are looking to build on a promising performance in a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. While the season is lost, there are still two games left for many players on the roster to build some positive momentum heading into next season, and Sunday’s game presents a great opportunity to do exactly that.

Of the players looking to establish more equity heading into 2026, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is at the top of the list. He threw a pair of interceptions in the Bills game on the heels of throwing three picks the previous game, and his status as the 2026 starter is still heavily in question.

One variable about Sanders’ potential starting gig in 2026 is the presence of Deshaun Watson, who is just about recovered from his torn Achilles, even though the Browns have opted not to activate him off the PUP list this year.

Watson recently posted a workout video on social media, showing him going through a rigorous workout with motivational talk. He is fully committed to returning in 2026.

Watson’s practice window was opened weeks back, but the Browns decided not to activate him this season and will instead give Sanders two more starts to get a better idea of whether or not he should be the QB1 next season and potentially beyond. The Browns have a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft and will have the option to draft another rookie quarterback, which would further complicate the situation and likely push the front office to trade both Sanders and Watson.

This is a unique situation without a clear answer, but Watson is only 30 years old and is likely to get a chance somewhere else at some point. Due to his massive cap hit, it’s unlikely Cleveland can find a suitor for him on the open market, but it feels even more unlikely that the Browns will actually go back to him as the franchise quarterback.

