Analyst Shares Status Updates For David Bell, Ogbo Okoronkwo

In Cleveland, fans do not ask which of their favorite athletes are injured for the Browns.

More often, the question the Dawg Pound asks is if the player is healthy.

With nearly a dozen players receiving injury designations prior to the team’s game against Jacksonville, Cleveland stands as one of the league’s most injury-riddled franchises.

Before the start of the game, Cleveland scratched seven more players from participating, including players who were not on the injury report heading into the contest.

And that’s before the team even played one down against the AFC South squad.

After Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland could potentially add two more names to its growing list of injured players as wide receiver David Bell and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo were both forced from the game due to injuries.

Analyst Camryn Justice provided updates on both players after the game, noting the health of these two athletes in a post Justice shared on X.

“Kevin Stefanski said WR David Bell dislocated his hip,” Justice wrote, adding, “Ogbo Okoronkwo is being evaluated for a head injury.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said WR David Bell dislocated his hip. Ogbo Okoronkwo is being evaluated for a head injury. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2024

Bell recorded three receptions for 27 yards before exiting the game, catching all three targets from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The extent of Bell’s injury is not currently known, and depending on the severity of the injury, the wide receiver could land on the shelf anytime from a few weeks up to the remainder of this year’s schedule.

Okoronkwo’s injury was not fully disclosed.

The defensive end could be forced to enter the NFL concussion protocol after taking the hit late in the game that forced him to leave the contest.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski 'Won't Forget' Strange Ending To Jaguars' Game