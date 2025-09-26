Insider Reveals Truth About Andrew Berry’s Job Security

For years, the Cleveland Browns failed to make the most of the few draft picks they had.

They also struggled to field a competent offense around whoever they’ve had at quarterback.

The Deshaun Watson trade set the team back years, hurting their cap and assets situation in the worst possible way.

That, combined with the 2025 draft being viewed as a weak quarterback class, is why Andrew Berry may not have been on the hot seat.

At least, that’s how Mary Kay Cabot feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider claimed that, as great as this rookie class has been, it’s not going to save Berry’s job, mostly because there was nothing to save.

“I don’t think Andrew Berry was on the hot seat to begin with. I really don’t think he needed to have his job saved. I think that Jimmy Haslam kind of made it clear that they’re looking at next year’s quarterback draft as one that could really get things turned around for them. I don’t think Kevin or Andrew are on the hot seat this year. This draft class really is gonna be amazing. It is the beginning of Super Bowl window 2,” Cabot said.

Berry has made his fair share of questionable decisions, and his track record before this year’s draft left a lot to be desired.

As for Stefanski, he’s a two-time Coach of the Year who has done what he could with the hand he’s been given.

Whatever the case, it seems like team owner Jimmy Haslam believes in them and their vision, and he knew that this might be a transition season for the team.

If this regime delivers only three wins again, the fans may have a very different perspective.

