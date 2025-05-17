Deshaun Watson Shows Off Wild New Tattoo

The Cleveland Browns are ready to move on from Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback, on the other hand, is making the most of his spare cash and time.

As shown by MLFootball on X, the Clemson product was put to sleep to cover his entire back with a massive tattoo.

🚨🚨INSANE🚨🚨#BROWNS QB DESHAUN WATSON WAS PUT TO SLEEP FOR AN INSANE CUSTOM FULL-BACK TATTOO. Watson received anesthesia and had 4 tattoo artist working on his back at the same time. He has a photo of his girlfriend and an empty NFL Super Bowl ring. pic.twitter.com/sOABFzes5S — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 17, 2025

The clip shows that he got, among other things, a picture of his fiancée and an empty Super Bowl ring.

Unfortunately for him, that might be as close as he gets to winning a championship.

Ever since he left the Houston Texans, Watson has only made the news for the wrong reasons.

Watson’s once-ascending career has taken a dramatic turn.

He’s now expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season, but even if that wasn’t the case, it seems like the Browns were ready to move in a different direction.

All things considered, it’s hard to envision any path for Watson to become a starter in this league at any point in the future.

He could still have a place on many teams as a backup.

But given everything that comes with him and all the unwanted attention, teams might feel like he’s simply not worth the trouble anymore.

