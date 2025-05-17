Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Shows Off Wild New Tattoo

Deshaun Watson Shows Off Wild New Tattoo

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deshaun Watson Shows Off Wild New Tattoo
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are ready to move on from Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback, on the other hand, is making the most of his spare cash and time.

As shown by MLFootball on X, the Clemson product was put to sleep to cover his entire back with a massive tattoo.

The clip shows that he got, among other things, a picture of his fiancée and an empty Super Bowl ring.

Unfortunately for him, that might be as close as he gets to winning a championship.

Ever since he left the Houston Texans, Watson has only made the news for the wrong reasons.

Watson’s once-ascending career has taken a dramatic turn.

He’s now expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season, but even if that wasn’t the case, it seems like the Browns were ready to move in a different direction.

All things considered, it’s hard to envision any path for Watson to become a starter in this league at any point in the future.

He could still have a place on many teams as a backup.

But given everything that comes with him and all the unwanted attention, teams might feel like he’s simply not worth the trouble anymore.

NEXT:  Former NFL Executive Is 'Intrigued' By New Browns Addition
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation