Joe Thomas Said Something About Myles Garrett Trade Every Browns Fan Should Hear

When Joe Thomas speaks about the Cleveland Browns, the fan base listens. The Hall of Fame offensive tackle spent 11 seasons blocking for this organization through some of its darkest years and has never lost his connection to the city or his understanding of what makes this franchise tick. His reaction to the Myles Garrett trade is the one that every Browns fan needs to read right now.

Thomas posted a video to social media with his complete thoughts on the Myles Garrett trade.

“The mark of a successful person? How fast you can look in the mirror, accept it, and make the best decision in front of you. The NFL train doesn’t care about your feelings. You lose a guy, you move the drill, you keep playing. Flash Garrett will always be a Brown to me but this trade makes both teams better based on the individual circumstances they face right now. Welcome to Cleveland, Jared Verse,” Thomas posted.

The mark of a successful person? How fast you can look in the mirror, accept it, and make the best decision in front of you. The NFL train doesn’t care about your feelings. You lose a guy, you move the drill, you keep playing. @Flash_Garrett will always be a @Browns to me but… pic.twitter.com/pCfmWNeg6B — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 3, 2026

Thomas is not asking anyone to forget what number 95 meant to this organization or to pretend the trade did not hurt. He is simply pointing out that the identity Garrett built in Cleveland over nine years does not disappear because he is now wearing a different uniform. That legacy is permanent and belongs to this city forever.

Thomas spent his entire career in orange and brown without a Super Bowl. Nobody understands the cost of losing better than he does. When he tells Browns fans that this trade makes both teams better and encourages everyone to move on and keep playing, that is not empty reassurance. That is hard earned wisdom from someone who has seen this game from every possible angle.

Welcome to Cleveland, Jared Verse.

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