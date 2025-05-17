Browns Nation

Saturday, May 17, 2025
Former NFL Executive Is ‘Intrigued’ By New Browns Addition

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already had a very good tight end in David Njoku.

However, they needed another playmaking pass-catcher, and a homegrown kid happened to be available.

The Browns took Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green, and while he wasn’t the first or the second TE off the board, he enters the league with an impressive pedigree.

Notably, that’s why former NFL GM Scot McCoughlan believes he has a chance to be really good.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the former executive gushed about this selection:

“The one that intrigues me is [Harold] Fannin [Jr.],” McCloughan said. “He’s got a chance to be something pretty dang good. In line, he can play flex, he can play H-back, he can play fullback. He’s got really good ball skills. He’s a really good athlete—he’s got speed.”

Fannin had one of the single greatest seasons by any tight end in college football history.

While he admitted that he grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s still an Ohio kid.

He can make big plays and pile up yards after the catch in a hurry, and he’s already shown that he can handle a big workload.

Needless to say, Njoku should still be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Then again, there will be plenty of multi-tight-end sets with Kevin Stefanski calling the shots on offense.

Also, Njoku has yet to sign a contract extension, and the Browns desperately need someone else to step up in the passing game besides Jerry Jeudy.

There will be more than enough opportunities for Fannin to step up and prove why scouts were so high on him, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him lead all rookie TEs in multiple categories in his first season in the league.

