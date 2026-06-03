Report: Browns Had Interest In Trading For Jalen Carter

The full story of the Myles Garrett trade negotiations is still coming into focus, and a new report from NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reveals a fascinating wrinkle that Browns fans had no idea about until now. Cleveland was not just looking for picks and a pass rusher in return for Garrett. They had their eyes on one of the most talented young defensive tackles in the entire NFL.

Florio reported that the Browns pushed hard for Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter as part of any potential deal with Philadelphia, and the Eagles wanted no part of it.

“Multiple reports have indicated that the Browns wanted defensive tackle Jalen Carter from the Eagles, but that the Eagles weren’t interested in that,” Florio wrote.

The Eagles reportedly countered by offering edge rushers Nolan Smith or Jalyx Hunt instead, which Cleveland clearly did not find acceptable given that the Rams ultimately won the sweepstakes with a package centered around Jared Verse and three draft picks.

The Carter ask tells you a great deal about how Andrew Berry was thinking about this negotiation and what he was trying to accomplish for this defense beyond simply collecting picks. Carter is 25 years old and entering his prime years. He was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia and has developed into one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the league, drawing comparisons to some of the best defensive tackles of the modern era.

Florio noted that the Eagles’ refusal to include Carter in a Garrett trade should only strengthen Carter’s resolve in demanding his second contract before stepping foot on a practice field. A player watching his team protect him that aggressively in negotiations knows exactly what kind of leverage he holds.

For Browns fans, the Carter pursuit is a window into how Berry operates at the negotiating table. He went after the most valuable asset available and only settled for a different return when Philadelphia refused to move. The Verse plus three picks package from the Rams ultimately proved to be the better deal anyway.

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