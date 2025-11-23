Deshaun Watson To Make Surprise Appearance On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday. One of the old starting quarterbacks, however, will also be there.

Deshaun Watson will grace the team with his presence on the road for the first time this season.

He will reportedly be there to give Shedeur Sanders a hand.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson made his first road trip of the season and will be on the sideline today in Las Vegas, helping Shedeur Sanders in his first NFL start vs. the Raiders, as [Mary Kay Cabot] reported,” Schefter posted on X.

Browns’ Focus Should Be On Developing Rookies Over Playing Watson

Of course, given the way Watson has played since he joined the Browns, one can only wonder how much help he’d be for any other quarterback. That being said, he does have more experience, and you can never have too much advice when you’re making your first career start.

Some believe that Watson could still suit up and play for the Browns this season. He’s pushing to get back on the field, and he’s still under contract.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe there’s any scenario in which that would be positive for the organization. His trade value is pretty close to nothing and unlikely to improve, regardless of how well he plays.

The Browns have two rookie quarterbacks, and even though neither of them may have what it takes to be a franchise player, it would be better to give them a chance to show what they have and develop them.

The Browns are already sitting on a losing record, and they might benefit more from losing games with rookies at the helm than by winning meaningless games down the stretch with Watson at the helm.

This could be the start of a new era in Browns football.

Watson hasn’t done anything to help this team in the slightest since the worst trade in pro sports history, but maybe he can redeem himself a little if he steers Sanders in the right direction.

