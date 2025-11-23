Bernie Kosar Shares Major Update About His Health

The Cleveland Browns, the NFL, and the sports community as a whole are keeping a close eye on Bernie Kosar. The legendary quarterback has been dealing with some health issues for the past couple of years.

Kosar recently underwent a liver transplant. He had been dealing with liver failure and Parkinson’s disease, and this was a mandatory procedure at this point.

With that in mind, ESPN reached out to him to see how he was doing at this point in his recovery. Fortunately, it seems like it’s all going according to plan.

“In less than 96 hours, four days from the transplant, being able to walk around, getting in and out of bed, eating kind of regularly—it’s just a super blessing. Got a new lease on life,” Kosar said.

After undergoing a liver transplant last week, Bernie Kosar discusses his new outlook on life on Sunday NFL Countdown with @JeremySchaap.

Sanders Looks To Make Kosar Proud In Rookie Debut

Kosar is one of the most respected and beloved members of the community. Even though he didn’t spend his entire career in Cleveland and even went on to win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, he always stayed close to the organization after his retirement:

The Browns will hit the road to square off with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Shedeur Sanders will take the reins and look to become the first Browns rookie to win in his debut since the team’s return in 1999.

Notably, he will have some additional motivation and someone to dedicate his performance to if things go well for him today. Hopefully, he’ll make Kosar proud and give him some joy during these tough times for the football legend.

