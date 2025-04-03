Deshaun Watson’s Agent Appears To Respond To Jimmy Haslam’s Jab

It took them a while, but the Cleveland Browns are finally ready to move on from Deshaun Watson.

He doesn’t seem to have too many friends left in the building, if any.

In a recent talk with the media, team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that they had made a mistake by trading for him.

He called it a swing-and-miss and all but closed the door on him.

With that in mind, Watson took to Instagram to seemingly respond to Haslam’s jab, stating that he was unfazed because he was built for this.

Then, it didn’t take long before his agent, David Mulugheta, also shared his thoughts on the post:

“They hate you, then they love you, then they hate you again. That’s why you never live for the applause. Lock in 4!” Mulugheta posted.

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed contract for $230 million, so things haven’t been that bad for him in Northeast Ohio.

Despite his suspension, injuries, subpar play, and detached attitude, he’s still getting his checks, and Haslam has every right to feel the way he feels after how things have transpired.

Accountability seems to be lacking in professional sports at the moment, and that’s one of the many reasons why Browns fans might not rock with Watson anymore.

At least the team has finally admitted its mistake, and it can now focus on building for the post-Watson era.

He’s already made generational wealth and won’t have to work another day in his life, and it’ll be interesting to see if another team will be willing to give him another chance, all things considered.

