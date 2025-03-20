Deshaun Watson’s Fiancée Sends 4-Word Message About His Comeback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is a polarizing figure in the NFL due to his off-the-field issues during his time in Houston.

Watson hasn’t helped his cause during his time in Cleveland.

The quarterback is just 9-10 in three seasons with the Browns, failing to play more than seven contests in any year during his tenure.

His five-year, $230 million contract is eating up Cleveland’s salary cap space despite the two parties agreeing to multiple revisions.

Still, Watson has his supporters who are rooting for the quarterback as he recovers from his Achilles injury, a health concern that will keep him from suiting up anytime soon for the Browns.

One of those supporters is his newly-minted fiancée Jilly Anais.

His partner for the last five years shared a four-word message on Watson’s latest workout video, showing his regimen as he rehabs from the injury.

“There go my fiancé!!!!!!” Anais wrote in the comments of his latest Instagram post.

Dawg: Browns star QB Deshaun Watson is ALREADY putting in the work this offseason despite still having a boot on his foot. One of the best QBs in the NFL when healthy. Watson is looking to prove all the haters wrong 😤 pic.twitter.com/9d4ogvYXpl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 18, 2025

Anais met Watson while the player was in Houston in 2019, and the duo have been romantically linked since.

The pair recently showed off her engagement ring in a social media post, a piece of jewelry worth an estimated $2.5 million according to TMZ Sports.

Congrats! Browns star QB Deshaun Watson is now engaged to his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Such a happy couple ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/DcrVUTMTCZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2025

Anais is a successful businesswoman, having authored two cookbooks while serving as an aspiring artist and influencer.

She’s also served as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion model, showcasing the 29-year-old’s multiple talents.

The couple has not announced any wedding plans or dates for the pending ceremony.

