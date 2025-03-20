Analyst Warns Browns About Making The ‘Dumbest’ Move Ever

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to make an important decision on the future of their quarterback room.

Many expect the team to select at least one quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, with recent reports indicating that they could go after multiple players, starting with the first round and selecting another QB in a later round.

This would help give the team options besides Kenny Pickett, who is the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Deshaun Watson is still around, of course, but up until recently, it seemed like he wasn’t going to play at all in 2025.

The analysts on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” talked about his rehab in a recent edition of their program, hearing that there’s a chance that he could either play in 2025 or 2026.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber made his opinion very clear about Watson moving forward, saying, “nobody wants Deshaun Watson to play again.”

“If he ever takes the field for the Browns again, Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski must immediately go to the doctor and have their heads examined, because they would be the dumbest thing ever,” Gerstenhaber said.

Whether the reasoning is because of his on-field play, off-field issues, or a combination of the two, Gerstenhaber is adamant that Watson being the Browns’ starter at any point in the future would be a mistake.

Browns fans have already seen what Watson can do with the team, and if Gerstenhaber speaks for the fanbase, they don’t want to see that experiment again moving forward.

This team has experienced a lot of heartbreak and frustration over the years, and the last thing they need is to go back to the well with a quarterback who hasn’t proven to be effective in this system.

It will be interesting to monitor this situation moving forward, and what quarterback the Browns end up with in 2025 and beyond.

