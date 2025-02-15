Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Sent Him 5-Word Message On Valentine’s Day

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been away from the field since October, rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon he injured during the team’s Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to spending time recovering, the quarterback has the opportunity to see his long-time girlfriend Jilly Anais more.

The pair appear to be making the most of their time together, especially with images and videos the couple have shared on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, Anais shared on Instagram a message for her partner.

“My man so damn fine,” Anais wrote.

The Instagram story showcased multiple videos of Anais dancing alone as well as images of her and Watson together.

Anais and Watson first met in 2019 when he reached out to her on social media according to MSN.

The couple has shared moments from their lives on social media, a large audience considering Anais has more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｊｉｌｌｙ (@jillyanais)

Anais is a model, author, and artist who has released five albums since 2018.

Her boyfriend has been a lightning rod for criticism since 2020 when off-the-field issues began to spring up for Watson.

The quarterback sat out the 2021 season in Houston due to the issues, and the Texans traded Watson to the Browns the following season.

Cleveland signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract shortly afterward, and the quarterback has not yet lived up to his potential.

With the Browns, Watson has played in just 19 games, going 9-10 as a starter during his tenure.

His Achilles rupture in 2024 was his second consecutive year that was shortened due to an injury.

NEXT:

Insider Calls Out Jimmy Haslam To Admit 1 Big Mistake