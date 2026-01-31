© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, January 31, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson’s Wife Proposes Moving To Another Country

Deshaun Watson’s Wife Proposes Moving To Another Country

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Deshaun Watson’s Wife Proposes Moving To Another Country
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finally hired a new coach after a 23-day search, as they landed on Todd Monken, choosing him over Jim Schwartz and Nathan Scheelhaase. It wasn’t most fans’ first choice, but Monken is an experienced offensive mind and well-qualified to take the next step.

Now that the head coaching situation is sorted out, everyone can move on to other tasks at hand, and no task is bigger than figuring out this quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all slated to be on the roster once again in 2026, leaving the front office very little flexibility to explore any external options at the position.

The reason why there is no flexibility is due to Watson’s $80 million cap hit in 2026. There isn’t a palatable out in his contract until after 2027, but a new path out of the Watson business recently revealed itself through his wife’s TikTok where she joked about moving to Italy.

“TRENDING: #Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s new wife Jilly Anais wants to move to Italy. Deshaun does not want to move to Europe. Watson has $92 million in fully guaranteed money remaining on his contract,” MLFootball wrote.

Having an $80 million backup quarterback makes building a strong roster infinitely more difficult, so there will be plenty of pressure on the draft once again. The Watson situation surely contributed to multiple coaching candidates denying the Browns’ job, but Monken is here for the long-term and will hopefully be given the benefit of the doubt if things don’t get turned around right away.

It’s great to see that Watson has apparently found happiness off the field with his new wife, but it’s tough to see a path to this situation turning around and being a success on the field.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Jim Schwartz Will Likely Leave Cleveland
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation