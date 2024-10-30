Details Emerge About Browns’ Asking Price For Za’Darius Smith

The Cleveland Browns snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Baltimore Ravens in a surprising 29-24 come-from-behind fashion.

After the Browns snapped their skid, the trade rumors swirling around this 2-6 team died down as Cleveland’s players spoke about their longshot chances to make an improbably run to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Still, the 2-6 Browns could be willing to trade some of their players for the right price.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Browns would be willing to make a deal for defensive end Za’Darius Smith if another NFL franchise is willing to pay their price.

The insider shared a video where he named what it would take to pry Smith off Cleveland’s roster (via X).

“Teams I’ve talked to believe the Browns want a really good Day 3 pick for Smith, so maybe a fourth-rounder or so,” Fowler said, adding, “I’m told the Browns are open to keeping him, too, because they have him under contract for two years, and he’s been playing well for them.”

Trade candidates: Latest on Za’Darius Smith, Mike Williams and Tre’Davious White on @SportsCenter with @itsthebaldgirl pic.twitter.com/ZfzvOJd9ow — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 30, 2024

Fowler added that Smith’s name continues to pop up as he’s a “really hot name” thanks to his strong start to the season.

In 2024, the defensive end has recorded 22 tackles and five sacks as he’s started all eight games for the Browns thus far.

The insider believes that the Detroit Lions – who lost defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury earlier this month – could be in the mix for Smith’s services.

Smith missed Wednesday’s practice as he was dealing with an illness.

