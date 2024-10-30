Browns Chose Interesting Song To Open Wednesday’s Practice

Moments after quarterback Jameis Winston led the Cleveland Browns to a 29-24 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran player was asked to share his thoughts about the contest by a sideline reporter on national television.

Winston didn’t miss his shot, quoting rapper Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” to express how happy he was with the opportunity to lead the Browns to victory and to seize the moment for his team.

The video from that interview went viral as Winston picked an opportune moment to share his passion for a classic song and how it related to his first start since the 2022 NFL season.

Cleveland is picking up on Winston’s beat.

Analyst Ashley Bastock shared that the Browns chose to open their public portion of the practice with the song Winston quoted on Sunday.

“When the Browns opened practice today they were playing ‘Lose Yourself’ on the speaker,” Bastock revealed on X.

When the #Browns opened practice today they were playing "Lose Yourself" on the speaker.

The X message shared Bastock’s social media post of two videos of Winston’s practice on Wednesday.

Winston certainly didn’t blow his shot to earn the starting gig for the Browns on Sunday.

The veteran passed for 334 yards by completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts, adding three touchdowns without an interception in the victory.

Winston is the first Browns quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards this season.

He also completed the ninth come-from-behind victory of his NFL career, increasing his overall record to 35-46 in 10 professional seasons.

Winston’s last start was with the New Orleans Saints during the third week of the 2022 season.

