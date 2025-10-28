Details Emerge About Browns’ Plans To Address WR Room

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is a massive issue.

Dillon Gabriel doesn’t seem to be the answer, and the organization seems reluctant to give Shedeur Sanders a chance.

The offensive line hasn’t done much to help either, and the Browns will need to add multiple tackles during the offseason.

However, the wide receivers have arguably been the most infuriating part of the roster so far.

They can’t create separation, run the wrong routes, and fail to hold on to the ball, which has cost this already anemic offense far too often.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Browns aren’t going to do anything to address this issue before the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

“The Browns also don’t seem poised to trade for a veteran receiver, preferring to develop their young guys. They’ll also get No. 2 receiver Cedric Tillman (hamstring) back after the bye following his four-game stint on injured reserve,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

There were some rumors about Cleveland’s interest in New York Jets star Garrett Wilson, but he was signed to a contract extension this offseason, so that may not make much sense for either side.

Tillman looked sharp early in the season, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy in his brief career, so he’s not much of a solution until proven otherwise.

Jerry Jeudy has been one of the most disappointing players in the league this season, and Isaiah Bond is just a rookie learning the ropes.

If it wasn’t for rookie Harold Fannin Jr. and veteran David Njoku at tight end, it’s hard to see how the team would top 100 receiving yards in a game.

While a lot of that falls on the quarterback and the head coach, the pass catchers clearly aren’t doing a good job.

