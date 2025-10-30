Details Emerge About Browns’ Plans With David Njoku

David Njoku entered this season with an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns.

Even with Harold Fannin Jr. there, the expectations were that both parties would ultimately get a deal done.

That hasn’t been the case so far.

And with the trade deadline just some days away and the Browns sitting on a 2-6 record, some believe the veteran tight end will be on his way out.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot cleared the air on 92.3 The Fan.

She stated that even though moving him is a possibility, that’s not what the team is looking to do right now:

“The plan heading into the trade deadline is not to trade away David Njoku. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. They are not seeking to trade David Njoku. If someone calls with an offer they can’t refuse like with Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome, they are listening to all offers. That’s what happens this time of year. They are not expecting to trade David Njoku,” Cabot said.

The veteran tight end missed one game with an injury this season.

He has 27 receptions for 260 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

The Browns found the future of the position with rookie Harold Fannin Jr., so losing Njoku might not hurt much at this point.

Then again, he’s still a strong figure in the locker room, and if both parties can strike a deal that makes sense, he’s not going to go anywhere.

The clock is ticking, and the trade deadline continues to get closer by the day.

If someone shows up with an offer that’s just too good to pass up, it’s hard to believe the Browns won’t at least consider moving on from their veteran.

If that’s not the case, they will most likely sign him to an extension shortly after the deadline, as it wouldn’t make much sense to hold on to him just to let him walk away in free agency.

