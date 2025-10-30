Myles Garrett Among Betting Favorites To Win Major NFL Award

While there might have been some optimism heading into the 2025 NFL season, Cleveland Browns fans are starting to acknowledge that this year isn’t going according to plan.

The team’s quarterback situation is perhaps murkier now than it was in August, and while they have some strong defensive pieces, they haven’t been able to hold up well enough to win many games.

Doom and gloom have set in for much of the fanbase, but there are still some reasons for optimism.

Rookies Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger, for example, have put up strong starts to their careers and look like they could be staples of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

A familiar face in Myles Garrett is also leading the pack on defense, and he currently has the second-best odds to win Defensive Player of the Year, per Kalshi Sports.

NFL DPOY Favorites heading into Week 9, per @Kalshi: 36% — Micah Parsons

25% — Myles Garrett

23% — Aidan Hutchinson

15% — Nik Bonitto pic.twitter.com/FeEVZUw0ix — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) October 29, 2025

Garrett has been among the best defenders in football since he was drafted, and while he trails Micah Parsons for the top spot at the moment, there’s no reason to believe that he can’t win the award at the end of the year.

The Browns might not have a strong outlook for the remainder of 2025, but with Garrett on their side in 2026 and beyond, they can be comforted by the fact that an elite defender is sticking around.

If they can keep building around him on that side of the ball, and if the offense can develop any consistency, there’s a world where the Browns are competitive sooner rather than later.

